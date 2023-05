Nigeria’s new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the era of subsidy payment on fuel has ended. Tinubu said this in his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square on Monday after he was sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th President. According to him the 2023 Budget made no provision for fuel subsidy and more so, subsidy […]

