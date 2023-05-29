No room for corruption, new Accountant-General warns | The Guardian Nigeria News

The newly appointed Accountant-General of the Federation, Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein has warned staff of the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation that she has zero tolerance for corruption.

Dr. Madein gave this warning at a ceremony marking her official takeover from the outgoing acting Accountant-General, Mr Sylvia Okolieboh in Abuja on Friday.

She said with the experience of recent past, all hands must be on deck to redeem the image of the Treasury House.

According to her, “As professional accountants, we should all be guided by the principles of zero tolerance for corruption in discharging our statutory responsibilities so that we can redeem the image of this great office.

“We are all aware that the treasury house has suffered some turmoil in the last one year. I appeal for your support to bring to bear, ethics, core values and the dictates of the profession into our job here.”

She thanked the outgoing acting Accountant-General for the good job he did…