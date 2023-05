North Korea has informed Japan that it is preparing to launch a satellite as early as this week, Tokyo announced Monday but warned it may actually be a sanctions-defying ballistic missile test. North Korea informed Japan that it will launch a rocket between May 31 and June 11, identifying waters near the Yellow Sea, the […]

The post North Korea informs Japan of upcoming 'satellite launch' appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper