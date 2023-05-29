Organizational learning, development conference to hold in June | The Guardian Nigeria News

The maiden edition of the Organizational Learning and Development Conference (OLxD Con ’23) will hold on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The OLxD initiative was set up to help build learning and development (L&D) capabilities and also create awareness for businesses to understand the value and importance of the L&D function in organisations.

Ademola Johnson, the facilitator of the conference in a statement said speakers for the forthcoming conference are drawn from different countries and sectors of the corporate world, adding that it will bring together industry leaders, experts, and professionals passionate about driving organizational growth through effective L&D strategies.

“The learning and development (L&D) landscape in the corporate environment is witnessing remarkable growth, playing a crucial role in bridging knowledge gaps and enhancing business performance. However, despite its significance, this essential function often lacks the support and…