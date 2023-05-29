Peter Mbah sworn in as Enugu governor | The Guardian Nigeria News

Founder of DAAR Communications and African Independent Television (AIT) Raymond Dokpesi is dead. Dokpesi died on Monday, May 29 2023, his son Raymond Dokpesi jnr said in a statement. “High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” Dokpesi said. “High…

2 hours ago

Nigeria’s new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said the era of subsidy payment on fuel has ended. Tinubu said this in his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square on Monday after he was sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th President. According to him the 2023 Budget made no provision for fuel subsidy and more so, subsidy…