RTEAN complies with court judgement against Lagos gov't, appoints acting chair





Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) on Friday said it has effected the National Industrial Court judgement which nullified the Lagos State government’s appointment of a Caretaker Committee, known as Parks and Garages Administrators. The organisation, therefore, announced the appointment of its National Deputy Chairman Admin, Aransiolpa Kudus as the acting Chairman of RTEAN […]

