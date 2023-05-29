Tinubu appoints chief protocol, media aides





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Kunle Adeleke as the President’s State Chief of Protocol (SCOP) following his inauguration in Eagle Square on Monday Tinubu also appointed Dele Alake, a former commissioner of information and strategy in Lagos State, as his official spokesperson. The president also appointed Olusegun Dada as Special Assistant to the President […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper