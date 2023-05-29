Tinubu posseses skills to address economic challenges, says Babangida





The former Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has urged the newly-elected president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his skills to address Nigeria’s economic challenges as soon as possible. Babangida said this on Monday during an interview on Arise TV where he also congratulated the president, Tinubu and vice-president, Kashim Shettima. IBB also described […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper