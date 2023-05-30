Choose team of character, no excuse for failure, Afenifere leader tells Tinubu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former leader of Afenifere, pa Reuben Fasoranti, has advised President Bola Tinubu to select a competent team of men and women with impeccable character, noting that there will be no excuse for failure.

Fasoranti stated this on Tuesday in a congratulatory message to President Tinubu.

He warned Tinubu not to leave any room for failure during his administration, noting that the country is facing a myriad of challenges that demand immediate action,

“Your trajectory to the podium today has been long and tortuous, but the arduous path has only made the victory sweet,” Fasoranti said.

“More importantly, the sweet victory is not without its burden, the whole world knows that you are prepared for the job, and therefore there should be no excuse for failure.

“Today, Nigeria is facing a myriad of challenges in multiple fronts that require urgent and decisive actions.

“These include the exceptionally high level of insecurity, poor and nosediving economy, derelict infrastructure,…