





In the $8.3 billion prosthetic global market, a med-tech start up in Ho Chi Minh city- Vietnam called VULCAN AUGMETICS, is poised to change the narrative upper body amputees for many outside Asia, starting in Africa before expanding into the Caribbean region. After 4 years of diligent research, engineering, trials and testing, it created the lowest cost battery-powered functional modular prosthetic arm, that is certain to change the lives of millions across Africa and the Caribbean.

The post Hope for amputees stories appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper