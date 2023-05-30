Mbamalu, Prime Business Africa Publisher, Selected for 2023 Jefferson Fellowships







Dr Marcel Mbamalu, Publisher Prime Business Africa LAGOS, Nigeria, 30 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Foremost publisher and media ace, Dr Marcel Mbamalu, has been nominated to participate in the 2023 Jefferson Fellowships. Dr. Mbamalu is the publisher and editor-in-chief of Prime Business Africa, which also happens to be the only media outfit selected from Nigeria and the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper