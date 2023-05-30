Russian court rejects appeal of jailed theatre director





A Moscow court on Tuesday refused to release a theatre director and a playwright detained over their award-winning play about Russian women recruited online to marry radical Islamists in Syria. Director Yevgeniya Berkovich and author Svetlana Petriychuk are accused of “justifying terrorism” and face up to seven years in prison over their play “Finist, the […]

