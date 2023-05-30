Senate presidency: I won’t withdraw for anybody, says Orji Kalu





Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has said he will not withdraw his bid for the Senate presidency. Kalu said this while speaking with journalists at the National Assembly, Abuja on Tuesday. There has been mounting pressure on other aspirants vying for the Senate presidency position to withdraw from the race and support […]

