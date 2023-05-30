Tinubu orders DSS to vacate EFCC Lagos office immediately





President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ikoyi, Lagos, immediately. Tinubu on Tuesday evening said if there were issues between the “two important agencies of government”, they would be resolved amicably. The President said this, according to a […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper