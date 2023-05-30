



Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, on Tuesday, admits five exhibits as Labour Party, LP and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi open their petition challenging the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu The presiding justice of the panel Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani admitted the exhibits which were tendered through the bar led by Jubril Okutekpa, SAN […]

The post Tribunal admits five exhibits from Peter Obi to prove petition against Tinubu appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper