The Department of State Services (DSS) high command has said it did not barricade entrance leading to EFCC zonal office in Lagos. DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya in a statement said the building occupied by the EFCC originally belongs to the secret police. “It is not correct that the DSS barricaded EFCC from entering its office. […]

The post Why EFCC officials were blocked from Lagos office – DSS appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper