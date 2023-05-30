Wizkid, Rema, And Fireboy Perform In Miami







Wizkid, Rema, and Fireboy graced the stage in Miami, delivering an unforgettable performance during day two of the Afro Nation festival. The festival, held on Sunday, May 29, 2023, showcased the biggest names in afro beats, captivating fans and music enthusiasts in attendance. As the headliner for the day, Wizkid, also known as Starboy, mesmerized […]

