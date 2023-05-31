Adeleke threatens to close fuel stations hoarding petrol in Osun | The Guardian Nigeria News

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has threatened to close fuel stations hoarding petrol.

Adeleke said in a statement by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Tuesday said inhumane treatment of people will not be tolerated.

“Any fuel station found guilty of hoarding fuel to create artificial scarcity shall be sealed off and operators prosecuted for crime of economic sabotage,” Rasheed said.

“This deliberate action is not only inhumane but unpatriotic and will not be allowed by the government. To this end, the Special Monitoring Team on fuel scarcity set up by His Excellency, Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke headed by the Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Akinleye is still effective and shall not condone any form of economic sabotage.”

Adeleke said from today, 30th May 2023, the Committee shall begin special monitoring of all the filling stations across the state in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

The fuel scarcity followed…