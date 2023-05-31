





The Nigerian army high command boss, Lt. General Faruk Yahaya today performed a groundbreaking ceremony for the proposed army conference centre situated at Lungi Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja. General Yahaya, who was elated over the construction of the facility, noted that on completing the project, the challenges faced by the Nigerian Army in securing ample space […]

The post Army to build conference center in Abuja appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper