Bourse welcomes Tinubu, records highest gain in two years | The Guardian Nigeria News

Expectations that President Bola Tinubu’s administration will stimulate activities in the nation’s stock market and restore the exchange on a path of sustainable growth triggered an unprecedented rally in the bourse yesterday, as investors gained N1.5 trillion, the highest daily profit in two years.

At the close of transactions, the all-share index (ASI) rose by 2,764.47 points or 4.96 per cent to close at 55,738.35 points, from 52,973.88 points recorded on Friday.

Also, market capitalisation of listed equities grew by N1.51 trillion, from N28.844 trillion to N30.349 trillion. The change in value translates to 5.2 per cent.

All the market indices closed in the green. The banking index closed at 8.2 per cent – the highest in eight years due to price appreciation in the shares of Zenith Bank (10 per cent), AccessCorp (8.3 per cent) and UBA…