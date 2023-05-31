Sanwo-Olu kicks off second term with tour of ministries, agencies | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday kicked off his second term in office with an impromptu tour of the State Ministries, Departments and Agencies at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu’s media aide Jubril Aremu Gawat posted videos of the re-elected governor on his first official duty on his second term.

“Accompanied by the Head of Service Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Governor of Lagos State, Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy Obafemi Hamzat visited the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation,” Gawat tweeted.

“Now, Mr Governor is here at the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget. Mr Governor says Governance continues.”

According to Gawat, the Chief Resilience Officer (CRO) of Lagos State, Dr. Folayinka Dania in one of the videos explained to the governor on more ways the State can improve affairs in the ministries and agencies.

He said Dania explained to Sanwo-Olu ways in which the new schools he…