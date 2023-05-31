Sowore berates Tinubu over removal of subsidy | The Guardian Nigeria News

The African Action Congress (AAC) candidate during the 2023 Presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, has berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

Tinubu in his inaugural speech at the Eagle Square in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Monday after he was sworn in as Nigeria’s 16th President said the era of subsidy payment on fuel has ended.

“We commend the decision of the outgoing administration in phasing out the petrol subsidy regime which has increasingly favoured the rich more than the poor,” Tinubu said.

“Subsidy can no longer justify its ever-increasing costs in the wake of drying resources. We shall instead re-channel the funds into better investment in public infrastructure, education, health care and jobs that will materially improve the lives of millions.”

The removal of subsidy following the president’s announcement has led to panic buying and arbitrary hoarding of the…