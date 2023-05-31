Two senators resign from PDP over irreconcilable differences | The Guardian Nigeria News

Two senators of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senators Mathew Urhogide and Ayo Akinyelure have officially tendered their resignation to the party.

The notice of the two senators’ resignation was contained in two separate letters addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan during Wednesday’s plenary session.

The letters were read by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the session.

In one of the letters, Senator Urhogide who represents the Edo South Senatorial District said he decided to resign due to the inability of the PDP to reconcile the power tussle within the party.

“I write to formally inform you and the entire senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that I am resigning my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective immediately,” he stated.

“This difficult decision arose out of the negative political energy emanating at the moment from the irreconcilable differences and squabbles within the PDP at the…