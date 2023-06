The Upper Sharia Court of Appeal No 1 sitting in Bauchi has issued a bench warrant on the Imam of Dutsen-Tanshi Jumma’at Mosque Dr Idris Abdul’aziz following his failure to appear before the court. Abdul’aziz is standing trial over allegation of incitement of public disturbance of peace and blasphemy. He was alleged to have passed […]

