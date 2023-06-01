Famous Five Books By Ama Ata Aidoo | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinelo Eze 01 June 2023 |

"Our Sister Killjoy" (1977) Synopsis: "Our Sister Killjoy" is a novel that…

Ama Ata Aidoo is a renowned Ghanaian author, playwright, and poet. While she has written several notable works, I’ll provide you with five famous books by Ama Ata Aidoo, along with a brief description of each and a discussion of the main characters.

“Our Sister Killjoy” (1977)

Synopsis: “Our Sister Killjoy” is a novel that explores the experiences of a young Ghanaian woman named Sissie,…