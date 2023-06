Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila on Thursday spoke on his rumoured appointment as chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu. “Be patient. The system works in its own way – allow the system to work,” Gbajabiamila told a journalist that quizzed him at the State House in Abuja. A report by Leadership […]

