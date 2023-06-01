



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated governors who recently emerged as leaders of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) respectively. The President’s felicitation was contained in a statement from the State House on Thursday. “I congratulate the Governor of Kwara State, His Excellency Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on his emergence as the Chairman […]

The post Governors forums' leadership: Tinubu congratulates Abdulrazaq, Uzodinma, others appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper