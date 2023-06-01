Launching a Podcast “Iron Sharpens Iron” that serves African youth  | The Guardian Nigeria News

A collaboration between YouthConneckt Africa and Nestlé Needs Youth (NNY)

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 31 May 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Innovation and digitisation in Africa are tackling unique challenges and driving transformative change across the continent. Empowered by an entrepreneurial spirit and a strong connection to their communities, young people are harnessing technology to do this. ‘Iron Sharpens Iron,’ a collaboration between Nestlé Needs Youth and YouthConnekt Africa, is a five-part youth-led podcast series that serves as a platform for Africa youth to have critical conversations on how they are shaping the future.

Hosted by Lethabo Sithole, Managing Partner for Amila Africa, the series kicks off with an exploration of technology in the advancement of Africa. Joining the dialogue are entrepreneurs Tafadzwa Chikwereti, a tech farmer from Zimbabwe who uses WhatsApp to build and maintain his market, and Rachel Kaunda, a drone pilot and founder of Drone…