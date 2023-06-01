No going back on fuel subsidy removal, Mele Kyari insists





The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari says no going back on the removal of fuel subsidy. Speaking during a consultative meeting with the Sen Abdullahi Adamu led national working committee (NWC) of the ruling All progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja, he maintained that the subsidy regime […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper