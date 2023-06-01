Otti suspends levies on transport operators in Abia | The Guardian Nigeria News

All kinds of transport levies payable to Abia State government, which are imposed on tricycles (Keke), buses, taxis and other commercial vehicles in the state were, yesterday, suspended with immediate effect by Governor Alex Otti.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, who disclosed this in a statement, stated that the suspension is in line with the governor’s campaign promise “to sanitise methods of revenue collection in the state and stop all kinds of extortion, intimidation and harassment of motorists.”

Ekeoma added that the new state government believes that such method of collecting levies is archaic and harmful to lives of the people, as well as the economic well-being of the state; hence, should not be allowed to continue.

He said: “In the light of the above decision, the governor has asked those involved, directly and indirectly, to discontinue, forthwith, or face the wrath of the law, as security agents have been briefed and…