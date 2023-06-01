





Residents evacuated from the Russian town of Shebekino near the Ukraine border after heavy shelling were Thursday filling up temporary shelters in the regional capital, the governor of Belgorod said. “The largest temporary accommodation centre in the city is gradually filling up, so all arriving residents of Shebekino are being sent in an organised manner […]

The post Russians evacuated from shelled border areas pour into shelters: governor appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper