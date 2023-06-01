Security, restructuring top southeast demands from Tinubu





Restoration of security of lives and property, ending the agitations that have resulted in the weekly Monday sit-at-home and the restructuring of the country, such that could restore control of the resources to the regions and development at their own pace, appear cardinal among other several issues that the Igbo would want the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address.

