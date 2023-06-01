Tinubu directs military to turn tide of insecurity in Nigeria







President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the nation’s security apparatus at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he gave marching orders to the nation’s security agencies in the country to redouble efforts in dealing with the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, oil theft, sea robbery and piracy among others that have conspired to weigh down […]

