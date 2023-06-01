UNICEF calls for establishment of family courts across Nigeria





The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has has called for establishment of family courts across the country to boost justice administration on cases involving children. The global children body stated that absence of family courts could hamper the effective implementation of the Child Rights Act (CRA) in the country adding that family courts are very […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper