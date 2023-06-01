US Embassy announces increase in non-immigrant visa fees





The United States (US) Embassy in Nigeria on Thursday announced an increase in non-immigrant visa application processing fees. The embassy in a website statement announced that the fees for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1 and B2 visas and Border Crossing Cards), as well as student and exchange visitor visas have been increased. “The […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper