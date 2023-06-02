Abia governor Alex Otti appoints 21 aides





Abia State governor Alex Otti has approved the appointment of special advisers, senior special assistants, and special assistants. Press secretary to the governor, Kazie Ukoh, in a statement said appointments include ten special advisers, nine senior special assistants, and two special assistants. According to the statement, Michael Akpara has been appointed as the governor’s Special […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper