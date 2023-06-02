CSO faults amendment of CBN Act, urges President to withhold assent | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Centre for Social Justices (CSJ), a civil society organisation, has faulted the recent amendment of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Act, increasing overdraft accessible by the Federal Government from five to 15 per cent.

It said the amendment contradicted best practices in fiscal responsibility and it’s an authorisation to the executive to create macroeconomic distortions through arbitrary and increased ways and means of funding.

Lead Director of CSJ, Mr. Eze Onyekpere, in a statement, said the extant section 38 of the CBN Act grants the Federal Government access to ways and means of financing in respect of temporary deficiency of budget revenue at such rate of interest as may be determined by CBN.

“The total amount of such advances outstanding shall not at any time exceed five per cent of the previous year’s actual revenue of FGN. All Advances made pursuant to this authority shall be repaid – (a) as soon as possible and shall, in any event, be…