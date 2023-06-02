



Sets aside Commission’s invitation to past, serving Zamfara officials A Federal High Court, sitting in Gusau, Zamfara State has declared that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission does not have the powers to invite (by letters, telephone calls or any other means of communication) serving and past officials of the Zamfara State Government for the […]

EFCC lacks constitutional powers to probe Zamfara State's accounts, court declares





