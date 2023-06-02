France to invest €1.2 million to support Nigerian entrepreneurs in creative industry | The Guardian Nigeria News

……. Nigeria-France trade exchange worth €4.2 billion in 2022

France has committed to invest €1.2 million to support Nigeria’s entrepreneurs in the creative and cultural sector.

The Minister of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships, France, HE. Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, said rhis today at a media parley in Lagos.

She stated that it has become imperative to re enforce diplomatic ties in the coming months, adding that Nigeria is an important player in tackling regional challenges and so the need to discuss peace and stability in this parts.

She mentioned that within her five day visit to Nigeria, she also met with the President, ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray and discussed isdues pertaining to regional security and development. They signed two finance intervention totalling €20 million to provide ECOWAS strong support in the areas of agriculture.

She said her visit was to experience the inauguration of the president of Nigeria, Bola…