Heirs of Slavery launched in UK to make amends for past wrongs | The Guardian Nigeria News

The descendants of some of Britain’s wealthiest families, who profited from and supported transatlantic slavery, have gathered together and launched a group, Heirs of Slavery, which seeks to apologise for the past and give financial reparations.

Co-founded by Laura Trevelyan, the descendants of some of the most prominent names in the history of British slavery have called on the British government to begin long-requested talks on reconciliation and reparative justice for the descendants of the 3.1 million enslaved Africans transported across the Atlantic by Britain.

The Heirs of Slavery have also called on King Charles to apologise for slavery. The king’s response so far has been to welcome scholars to dig into the royal archives to uncover the connections between the royals and slave-generated wealth. They’ve already discovered that Edward Colston, an English merchant and member of the Royal African Company–slave traders–gave £1000-worth of shares to King William…