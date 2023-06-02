Jack-Rich congratulates Akume, Gbajabiamila over appointments | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tein Jack-Rich, the frontline presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Sen. George Akume and Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, over their appointments as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and Chief of Staff (COS) to the President respectively.

Akume and Gbajabiamila’s appointments were announced on Friday by President Bola Tinubu’s Director, Information, Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye.

Jack-Rich, who described the SGF and COS’ appointments as well deserved, said the duo were no doubt round pegs in round holes.

The President/Founder of Belema Aid Foundation expressed optimism that the former Benue governor’ and ex-speaker’s antecedents as seasoned administrators, legislators and leaders, would come to play in the discharge of their duties.

”Your hard work and dedication to duties have paid off.

”I am confident in your abilities to discharge any mandate and overcome any challenges because your…