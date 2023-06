Following the recent increase in the price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), known as petrol, as a result of the removal of subsidy, Lagos State government on Friday advised residents of the State against panic buying and hoarding of fuel. In a statement, the Lagos State Government also urged residents to stop patronising black marketers, […]

The post Lagos warns against panic buying, hoarding of fuel appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper