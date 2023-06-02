Martell celebrates renewed partnership with Davido — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Releases special Exclusive Blend bottle

Maison Martell and Davido are toasting their long-standing friendship with the release of an Exclusive Blend, a prestigious, bespoke cognac created for Davido by Martell Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud, to celebrate the continuation of their partnership.

Martell is delighted to announce the continuation of the partnership with singer-songwriter and record producer, Davido, as an international ambassador of the House. Started in April 2021, the successful collaboration is based on shared values. Davido and Maison Martell are pursuing the same goal: opening the way for the future generations and encouraging each within our own creative field.

Maison Martell and Davido are toasting to their renewed collaboration with a Martell x Davido Exclusive Blend, a one-of-a-kind cognac incorporating eaux-de-vie from 1992, the year Davido was born. This timeless blend reflects Davido’s vibrant, generous personality with its strikingly round, smooth…