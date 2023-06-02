New Enugu SSG takes oath of office, promises efficiency to duties | The Guardian Nigeria News

Newly appointed Secretary to Enugu State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, yesterday, took oath of office, promising not to disappoint Governor Peter Mbah and people of the state.

Onyia, who was administered with the oath by Solicitor General of the state and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Victor Emeribe, in the presence of the governor, promised that he would be thorough in discharging his duties.

He said: “To appoint me SSG is an honour. It is an honour I would not take for granted. I assure you that I will give it my best to ensure I work at an optimum level to help you in realising the vision and dreams you have for Ndi Enugu.”

Speaking, Mbah emphasised the need for quality team members for any government to deliver on promises, and thanked Onyia for his readiness to serve his people.

Mbah said: “We also realise that, sometimes, even crafting strategy may be difficult; but not anywhere close to selecting the team that would take us to…