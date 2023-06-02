Otunba Subomi Balogun was a symbol of the Nigerian dream | The Guardian Nigeria News

Symbols of consolation, they had, by their deeds across time, reverently and consistently lifted the banners of genuine brotherhood, business integrity, dexterity, true statesmanship, exemplary industry, perseverance, and every other value of importance. And by a mixture of sheer grit and hard work, while steering their business brands, they became creators of employment, bastions of treasured values, crusaders of sustainability and worthy legacies, incubators of financial substances, as well as society’s solid standard references for success and notable history makers.

In this pack was the cerebral entrepreneur, a rare gem with panache, a Christian with an infectious value system, and the possessor of many positively inspiring titles – the late Otunba (Dr) Michael Olasubomi Balogun, CON. Call him a symbol of the true Nigerian dream, and you would be stating the obvious. That dream encapsulated warm relationships with and accommodation for people of other ethnicities,…