Tinubu appoints Gbajabiamila as chief of staff, Akume is SGF







President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed House of Representatives speaker Femi Gbajabiamila as chief of staff. Tinubu in a statement by State House spokesman Abiodun Oladunjoye also announced appointment of former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). The president also […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper