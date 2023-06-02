Weekend Films: The Little Mermaid Makes Big Splash at Box Office





The Little Mermaid, the live-action remake of the beloved Disney animated classic, has made a big splash at the box office. The film has grossed over $209 million worldwide since its release on May 26. In the United States, The Little Mermaid has grossed over $130 million. The film’s opening weekend was the fifth-biggest Memorial […]

