Withdraw your petition against Tinubu, Apapa faction tells Obi — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) has asked the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi to step down his case at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), noting that he (Obi) is not showing any seriousness.

The faction said the call became necessary following the event that happened in the Tribunal on Thursday where the court stepped down hearing the petition filed by Obi and the Labour Party against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday, Factional National Publicity Secretary of the party, Abayomi Arabambi, maintained that Obi has not been able to provide any concrete evidence to back these claims since PEPT began sitting.

He alleged that Obi went to court to challenge the victory of Tinubu because he (Obi) and his co-travellers had different intentions against the wishes of the Nigerian masses who freely offered their support to the Labour Party.

He…