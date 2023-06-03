Bala Mohammed emerges Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has been elected as the new Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa announced this on Saturday shortly after a closed-door meeting held at the Government House, Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 13 PDP governors and bigwigs of the party were in Bauchi for a one-day retreat for the officials elected under its platform.

Fintiri also said that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has been elected Vice Chairman of the forum.

He said that Mohammed was elected based on his competence and capability to steer the forum to greater heights.

Responding, Mohammed promised to with his colleagues for the development of the party and the nation.

“My emergence as the Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum is a mark of honour to me and the entire people of Bauchi State.

“I’m using this opportunity to call on all my colleagues to support me in order to move the forum and…