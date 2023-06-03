Compendium on 100 Nigerians leading change for unveiling June 12 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ahead of this year’s Democracy Day celebration on June 12, Nigeria’s leading biographical publishing firm, Profiles & Biographies, has announced that it would roll out the 2023 edition of ‘Changemakers: 100 Nigerians Leading Change’, a biographical compendium that shares the stories of outstanding Nigerians making extraordinary impact and providing leadership in their spheres of influence as part of the event.

In a statement jointly signed by the Co-editors, Kammonke Abam and Tammie Edet Kammonke, those that made the list were selected from diverse backgrounds in acknowledgment of their tremendous contributions to the development of the society.

Abam and Kammonke stated that like other compendia published by Profiles & Biographies, ‘Changemakers: 100 Nigerians Leading Change’ is the company’s modest contribution to discovering and curating Nigeria’s best human endowment.

“Nigeria’s human capital is the country’s biggest asset. We must take deliberate…